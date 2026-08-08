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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 15.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 15.44% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 5.57% to Rs 15.95 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings rose 15.44% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.57% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.9516.89 -6 OPM %11.4111.55 -PBDT4.363.89 12 PBT3.983.47 15 NP2.992.59 15

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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