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Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 17.71% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.83% to Rs 1314.70 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 17.71% to Rs 62.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.83% to Rs 1314.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1144.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.31% to Rs 267.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 304.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 5248.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4223.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1314.701144.93 15 5248.284223.67 24 OPM %9.2511.09 -9.0611.46 - PBDT113.41128.46 -12 466.52490.79 -5 PBT80.19100.12 -20 343.52380.45 -10 NP62.4375.87 -18 267.38304.91 -12

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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