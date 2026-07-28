Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit declines 28.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.59% to Rs 1145.67 croreNet profit of Gallantt Ispat declined 28.84% to Rs 123.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 173.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.59% to Rs 1145.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1127.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1145.671127.78 2 OPM %16.1621.89 -PBDT194.93248.03 -21 PBT164.81216.37 -24 NP123.67173.79 -29
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