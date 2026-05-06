Gallantt Ispat's consolidated net profit jumped 5.61% to Rs 122.83 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 116.30 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rallied 12.37% to Rs 1,204.81 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax rose 1.95% to Rs 161.61 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 15.39% YoY to Rs 1,067.72 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 868.26 crore (up 23.63% YoY), while other expenses rose 6.87% to Rs 112.71 crore.

The board of directors at its meeting has recommended a final dividend of 20% for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, i.e., Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each.