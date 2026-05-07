Gallantt Ispat rises after recording PAT of Rs 123 crore in Q4

Gallantt Ispat gained 2.41% to Rs 866.25 after the company reported 5.61% rise in net profit to Rs 123 crore on a 12.37% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,204 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 1,067 crore, up 15.4% YoY. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 23.65% YoY) and higher employee expenses (up 31.25% YoY).

EBITDA for Q4 FY26 was Rs 208.9 crore (up 7.3% YoY), translating to an EBITDA margin of 17.3% (down 90 basis points YoY). EBITDA per tonne marginally reduced to Rs 8,882 in Q4 FY26 from Rs 9,066.1 in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 162 crore, up by 1.96% from Rs 158 crore in Q4 FY25. For FY26, the company has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 484 crore (up 20.84% YoY) and Rs 4,479 crore (up 3.95% YoY), respectively. CP Agrawal, chairman & managing director, Gallantt Ispat, commented: With an ongoing capex of Rs 3000 crore toward capacity expansion from 1.00 MMTPA to 1.29 MMTPA, to be commissioned in H2 FY2027, we are well positioned to drive volume growth. Additionally, the operationalisation of iron ore mines by FY2028 is expected to improve EBITDA margin progressively over the next two years. We achieved 82.9% utilization in FY2025-26 as compared to 80.5% in FY2024-25.

The expansion of finished steel by nearly 29-30% will be commissioned progressively through H1 FY2027, with volume impact expected in H2 FY2027. Furthermore, our captive iron ore blocks in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, once operational, will enhance raw material security and are expected to deliver an EBITDA improvement of approximately Rs 2,000 per tonne. Gallantt Ispat is the largest producer of Rebars in Uttar Pradesh with a 25% market share in its addressable geographies. The company operates an integrated steel manufacturing business from its two manufacturing units - one at Gorakhpur (UP) and another at Kutch (Gujarat) and they together add up to 1.0 MTPA of finished steel capacity, supported by 129 MW of captive power.