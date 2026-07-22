Gamco consolidated net profit rises 119.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 106.23% to Rs 113.51 crore

Net profit of Gamco rose 119.43% to Rs 32.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 106.23% to Rs 113.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.113.5155.0435.6739.5335.5019.7235.2919.5732.4114.77

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