Gamco consolidated net profit rises 119.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 106.23% to Rs 113.51 croreNet profit of Gamco rose 119.43% to Rs 32.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 106.23% to Rs 113.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales113.5155.04 106 OPM %35.6739.53 -PBDT35.5019.72 80 PBT35.2919.57 80 NP32.4114.77 119
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content