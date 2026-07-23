Gandhar Oil Refinery hits the roof after Q1 PAT zooms 689% YoY

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) hit the 20% upper circuit at Rs 283.42 after the company reported a record performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27).

The company's consolidated profit after tax surged 689.2% year-on-year and 455.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 205.9 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations rose 91.8% YoY and 58.4% QoQ to Rs 1,731.9 crore in Q1 FY27.

Gross profit jumped 266% YoY and 171.4% QoQ to Rs 370.5 crore. Gross margin spread expanded 3.4x YoY to Rs 28,145 per kl.

EBITDA climbed 512.1% YoY and 342.6% QoQ to Rs 281.3 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 263.8 crore in Q1 FY27, up 730% YoY and 402.6% QoQ.

Manufacturing volumes increased 8% YoY to 1,31,449 kilolitres (kl) during the quarter. Volumes in the Personal Care, Healthcare and Performance Oils (PHPO) segment rose 17.9% to 68,815 kilolitre (kl) from 58,379 kl a year ago, while Process and Insulating Oils (PIO) volumes increased 27.8% to 17,998 kl from 14,085 kl. Lubricants volumes were largely stable, declining 1.3% to 30,073 kl from 30,482 kl, while sales through channel partners fell 23.6% to 14,360 kl from 18,787 kl. Commenting on the results, Aslesh Parekh, joint managing director, said the company delivered the strongest quarter in its history, reporting its highest-ever quarterly net profit of over Rs 200 crore. He attributed the performance to healthy revenue growth, robust gross margin spreads, agile sourcing, prudent inventory management and a favourable product mix despite crude oil price volatility, geopolitical developments in West Asia and supply chain disruptions.

Parekh said strong demand across personal care, healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors continued to drive the PHPO segment, while the PIO business witnessed encouraging traction from transformer, power and rubber manufacturers. The lubricants business remained stable and continued to contribute meaningfully to the company's diversified portfolio. He added that growing exports and deeper engagement with marquee customers supported business momentum during the quarter. The company said it remains watchful of global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties but expects the underlying demand environment to remain encouraging, supported by its focus on value-added products, operational excellence and customer-centric growth. The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY27.