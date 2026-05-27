Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit rises 248.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit rises 248.59% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.69% to Rs 1093.37 crore

Net profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) rose 248.59% to Rs 40.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 1093.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 961.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.09% to Rs 135.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.83% to Rs 4241.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3896.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1093.37961.73 14 4241.183896.93 9 OPM %5.813.49 -5.534.50 - PBDT60.1423.61 155 210.41140.15 50 PBT52.4816.77 213 180.54114.25 58 NP40.6811.67 249 135.3780.06 69

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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