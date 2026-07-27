Nelcast Ltd, Ramco Systems Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd and Narmada Agrobase Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 July 2026.

Nelcast Ltd, Ramco Systems Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd and Narmada Agrobase Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 July 2026.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd crashed 16.98% to Rs 235.1 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nelcast Ltd tumbled 13.37% to Rs 116.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46973 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27061 shares in the past one month. Ramco Systems Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 635.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.76 lakh shares in the past one month. Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd fell 9.99% to Rs 15.14. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3194 shares in the past one month.