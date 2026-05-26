Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Archidply Decor Ltd, Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd, TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd and Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 May 2026.

Archidply Decor Ltd, Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd, TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd and Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 May 2026.

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd tumbled 11.57% to Rs 850.25 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3674 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 786 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Decor Ltd lost 11.38% to Rs 70. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 280 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 108 shares in the past one month.

Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd crashed 9.17% to Rs 260. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52206 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8718 shares in the past one month.

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd pared 9.06% to Rs 11.64. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10605 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1285 shares in the past one month.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd dropped 8.78% to Rs 120. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36788 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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