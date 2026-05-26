Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit declines 21.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit declines 21.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 8.95% to Rs 47.21 crore

Net profit of Gandhi Special Tubes declined 21.67% to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 47.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.52% to Rs 68.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 191.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales47.2143.33 9 191.77172.54 11 OPM %41.2837.02 -43.5839.64 - PBDT14.0418.15 -23 95.3380.10 19 PBT13.1917.31 -24 91.9076.75 20 NP9.3611.95 -22 68.3658.67 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Williamson Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 52.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 148.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 58.92% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story