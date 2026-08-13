Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 29.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.89% to Rs 57.20 croreNet profit of Gandhi Special Tubes rose 29.29% to Rs 27.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 57.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales57.2048.11 19 OPM %46.5943.09 -PBDT36.9828.81 28 PBT36.1227.97 29 NP27.9421.61 29
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