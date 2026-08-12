Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit declines 3.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.88% to Rs 117.50 croreNet profit of Ganesh Benzoplast declined 3.03% to Rs 17.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.88% to Rs 117.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales117.5095.62 23 OPM %22.9830.43 -PBDT30.2432.11 -6 PBT24.0526.25 -8 NP17.5818.13 -3
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