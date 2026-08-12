Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit declines 3.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.88% to Rs 117.50 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast declined 3.03% to Rs 17.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.88% to Rs 117.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.117.5095.6222.9830.4330.2432.1124.0526.2517.5818.13

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