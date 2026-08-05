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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganesh Consumer Products standalone net profit rises 31.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Ganesh Consumer Products standalone net profit rises 31.37% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 7.10% to Rs 188.54 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Consumer Products rose 31.37% to Rs 12.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.10% to Rs 188.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 202.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales188.54202.96 -7 OPM %11.1510.48 -PBDT22.2618.60 20 PBT16.7912.80 31 NP12.529.53 31

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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