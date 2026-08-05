Ganesh Consumer Products standalone net profit rises 31.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.10% to Rs 188.54 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Consumer Products rose 31.37% to Rs 12.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.10% to Rs 188.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 202.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.188.54202.9611.1510.4822.2618.6016.7912.8012.529.53

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