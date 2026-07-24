Ganesh Housing consolidated net profit declines 54.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 85.62% to Rs 279.93 croreNet profit of Ganesh Housing declined 54.91% to Rs 41.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 85.62% to Rs 279.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 150.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales279.93150.81 86 OPM %39.2284.80 -PBDT106.18127.02 -16 PBT104.86125.54 -16 NP41.9693.06 -55
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