Ganesh Housing consolidated net profit declines 54.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 85.62% to Rs 279.93 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Housing declined 54.91% to Rs 41.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 85.62% to Rs 279.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 150.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.279.93150.8139.2284.80106.18127.02104.86125.5441.9693.06

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