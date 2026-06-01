Ganesh Housing consolidated net profit declines 62.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 62.19% to Rs 95.06 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Housing declined 62.79% to Rs 61.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.19% to Rs 95.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.12% to Rs 316.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 598.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.72% to Rs 511.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 959.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.