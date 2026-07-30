Ganesh Infraworld consolidated net profit rises 103.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 109.66% to Rs 378.77 croreNet profit of Ganesh Infraworld rose 103.35% to Rs 29.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 109.66% to Rs 378.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 180.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales378.77180.66 110 OPM %15.7711.42 -PBDT49.6420.37 144 PBT39.5619.53 103 NP29.7114.61 103
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