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Ganesh Infraworld consolidated net profit rises 110.50% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 44.72% to Rs 229.58 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Infraworld rose 110.50% to Rs 24.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.72% to Rs 229.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.19% to Rs 76.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.24% to Rs 835.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 538.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales229.58158.64 45 835.55538.22 55 OPM %12.899.08 -12.599.74 - PBDT27.1916.02 70 99.4754.78 82 PBT26.0715.59 67 95.6353.37 79 NP24.4611.62 110 76.1740.05 90

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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