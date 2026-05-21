Ganesha Ecopet defers plans of greenfield project in Odisha

Set to add rPET granules capacity at Warangal unit

The board ofGanesha Ecopet, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ganasha Ecosphere,at its meeting held on 20 May 2026, has decided to drop the proposed greenfield projectto add rPET granules capacity of 67,500 TPAat Odisha, as of now.

Any future greenfield expansion plans for adding rPET granules capacity will be taken up at a later date, after due consideration of market dynamics.

Instead, they have decided to expand its existing capacity of rPET granules at its Warangal unit by another 22,500 TPA, taking the total installed capacity at 87,000 TPA with a capex of Rs 125 crore.