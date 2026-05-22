Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit declines 2.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.10% to Rs 423.94 crore

Net profit of Ganesha Ecosphere declined 2.31% to Rs 23.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.10% to Rs 423.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 344.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.95% to Rs 38.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.10% to Rs 1481.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1465.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.