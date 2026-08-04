Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit rises 170.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.67% to Rs 423.67 croreNet profit of Ganesha Ecosphere rose 170.05% to Rs 29.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.67% to Rs 423.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 337.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales423.67337.12 26 OPM %14.0910.76 -PBDT54.4429.82 83 PBT37.0914.32 159 NP29.0310.75 170
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