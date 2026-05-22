Ganesha Ecosphere gains as Q4 PAT skyrockets 390% QoQ to Rs 23 crore

Ganesha Ecosphere surged 7.12% to Rs 1,119.30 after reporting strong sequential performance in Q4 FY26.

On a consolidated basis, Ganesha Ecospheres net profit zoomed 389.66% to Rs 23.21 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 4.74 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 18.68% to Rs 423.94 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26. PBT surged 278.89% to Rs 30.88 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 2.27% while revenue from operations advanced 23.10% in Q4 FY26. PBT declined 4.69% YoY.

The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 (i.e., 35%), subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, for FY26.