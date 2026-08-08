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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganga Papers India standalone net profit rises 61.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Ganga Papers India standalone net profit rises 61.29% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 37.92% to Rs 86.01 crore

Net profit of Ganga Papers India rose 61.29% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.92% to Rs 86.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales86.0162.36 38 OPM %2.102.58 -PBDT1.251.00 25 PBT0.670.41 63 NP0.500.31 61

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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