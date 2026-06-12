Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganodaya Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ganodaya Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 189.66% to Rs 3.36 crore

Net Loss of Ganodaya Finlease reported to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 83.20% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-3.36-1.16 -190 0.412.44 -83 OPM %121.13158.62 --326.8322.54 - PBDT-4.05-1.84 -120 -1.270.55 PL PBT-4.06-1.86 -118 -1.340.48 PL NP-3.26-3.01 -8 -0.731.82 PL

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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