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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganon Products standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Ganon Products standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.91 crore

Net profit of Ganon Products rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.910 0 OPM %6.590 -PBDT0.060.03 100 PBT0.060.03 100 NP0.040.02 100

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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