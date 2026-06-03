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Garg Acrylics standalone net profit declines 11.65% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.70% to Rs 515.64 crore

Net profit of Garg Acrylics declined 11.65% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 515.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 465.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.71% to Rs 12.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 1816.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1753.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales515.64465.81 11 1816.841753.70 4 OPM %5.636.90 -5.806.24 - PBDT14.9016.81 -11 52.8554.36 -3 PBT5.727.57 -24 15.8817.65 -10 NP4.404.98 -12 12.2621.40 -43

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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