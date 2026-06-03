Garg Acrylics standalone net profit declines 11.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.70% to Rs 515.64 crore

Net profit of Garg Acrylics declined 11.65% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 515.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 465.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.71% to Rs 12.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 1816.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1753.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.