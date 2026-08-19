Garg Acrylics standalone net profit rises 706.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 58.55% to Rs 681.80 croreNet profit of Garg Acrylics rose 706.77% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 58.55% to Rs 681.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 430.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales681.80430.02 59 OPM %7.935.99 -PBDT41.1313.12 213 PBT33.034.12 702 NP25.013.10 707
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