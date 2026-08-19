Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchWeather TodayBihari Lal Engineering IPOTata Sons postpones AGMRIL, Airtel or VI Tariff hikeIndia's 5G adoptionSunshine Pictures IPOHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garg Acrylics standalone net profit rises 706.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Garg Acrylics standalone net profit rises 706.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 58.55% to Rs 681.80 crore

Net profit of Garg Acrylics rose 706.77% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 58.55% to Rs 681.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 430.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales681.80430.02 59 OPM %7.935.99 -PBDT41.1313.12 213 PBT33.034.12 702 NP25.013.10 707

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhaval Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Marble Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Atlantic Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

ZR Infra reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Asian Lakto Industries standalone net profit rises 179.17% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Next Story