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Garg Furnace standalone net profit declines 20.12% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:55 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.63% to Rs 75.37 crore

Net profit of Garg Furnace declined 20.12% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.63% to Rs 75.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.69% to Rs 10.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.58% to Rs 289.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 261.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales75.3774.16 2 289.30261.61 11 OPM %5.533.45 -4.422.94 - PBDT3.873.70 5 12.859.28 38 PBT3.403.28 4 11.077.64 45 NP2.623.28 -20 10.297.64 35

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

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