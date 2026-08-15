Garg Furnace standalone net profit rises 34.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.94% to Rs 57.18 croreNet profit of Garg Furnace rose 34.40% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.94% to Rs 57.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales57.1860.15 -5 OPM %5.352.44 -PBDT2.811.68 67 PBT2.361.25 89 NP1.681.25 34
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