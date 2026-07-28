Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 12.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 12.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 66.77% to Rs 61.97 crore

Net profit of Garment Mantra Lifestyle rose 12.96% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.77% to Rs 61.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales61.9737.16 67 OPM %-0.923.96 -PBDT3.771.73 118 PBT3.581.39 158 NP2.792.47 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 15.47% in the June 2026 quarter

TTK Prestige consolidated net profit rises 122.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Supreme Industries consolidated net profit rises 38.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 125.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Nifty drops below 24,000 level; European mrkt advance

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story