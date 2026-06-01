Garment Mantra Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 73.89% to Rs 60.93 crore

Net loss of Garment Mantra Lifestyle reported to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 73.89% to Rs 60.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.10% to Rs 4.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 97.89% to Rs 262.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.