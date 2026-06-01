Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garment Mantra Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Garment Mantra Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:43 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 73.89% to Rs 60.93 crore

Net loss of Garment Mantra Lifestyle reported to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 73.89% to Rs 60.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.10% to Rs 4.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 97.89% to Rs 262.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales60.9335.04 74 262.02132.41 98 OPM %-13.217.31 --0.105.91 - PBDT-6.182.34 PL 5.475.19 5 PBT-6.121.60 PL 4.563.91 17 NP-4.911.30 PL 4.482.87 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Akash Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 72.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Asgard Alcobev consolidated net profit declines 49.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Competent Automobiles Company consolidated net profit rises 16.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Clenon Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ecoplast consolidated net profit rises 13.22% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story