Garnet Construction reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.13 crore

Net loss of Garnet Construction reported to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.-0.1340.39569.2360.98-0.9124.51-1.0724.41-1.0418.21

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