Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garnet Construction standalone net profit rises 216.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Garnet Construction standalone net profit rises 216.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:41 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 10.40 crore

Net profit of Garnet Construction rose 216.78% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 432.79% to Rs 39.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 414.73% to Rs 82.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.40-0.75 LP 82.8216.09 415 OPM %32.60181.33 -61.2848.60 - PBDT6.581.58 316 53.3310.21 422 PBT6.451.50 330 52.839.90 434 NP4.721.49 217 39.487.41 433

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lippi Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Pro Fin Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Garware Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Lords Mark Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 41.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Amalgamated Electricity Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story