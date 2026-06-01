Garnet International consolidated net profit rises 42.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 76.27% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Garnet International rose 42.11% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 76.27% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 212.50% to Rs 4.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.22% to Rs 4.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.