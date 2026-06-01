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Garnet International consolidated net profit rises 42.11% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:33 AM IST
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Sales decline 76.27% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Garnet International rose 42.11% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 76.27% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 212.50% to Rs 4.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.22% to Rs 4.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.421.77 -76 4.878.73 -44 OPM %33.3310.73 -69.402.29 - PBDT0.540.40 35 4.741.55 206 PBT0.540.40 35 4.741.55 206 NP0.540.38 42 4.751.52 213

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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