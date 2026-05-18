Garuda Construction and Engineering consolidated net profit rises 91.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 82.70% to Rs 149.05 crore

Net profit of Garuda Construction and Engineering rose 91.13% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 82.70% to Rs 149.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 145.96% to Rs 122.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 135.18% to Rs 530.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.