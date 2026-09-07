Garuda signs MoU for 93-storey landmark tower in Jeddah, KSA

Dream City Builders (formerly known as Garuda Arabia), a wholly owned subsidiary of Garuda Construction and Engineering, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s. Almasarat Company in connection with the proposed construction and development of a 93-storey landmark tower in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The project is expected to garner revenue of Rs 1,800 crore over the five year construction period.
Envisioned as a distinctive 360-degree twisting tower, the development is proposed to feature panoramic sea views, a five-star hotel comprising approximately 350 rooms across the lower 14 floors, and a diamond-shaped rooftop restaurant on the 93rd floor.
Dream City Builders is expected to undertake the complete Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) scope for the project, including construction, finishing and handover.
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