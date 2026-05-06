Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 39.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 596.69 crore

Net profit of Garware Hi Tech Films rose 39.09% to Rs 108.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 596.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 547.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.12% to Rs 338.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 331.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.51% to Rs 2120.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2109.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.