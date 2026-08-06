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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 59.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 59.78% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 27.90% to Rs 633.08 crore

Net profit of Garware Hi Tech Films rose 59.78% to Rs 132.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 83.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.90% to Rs 633.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 494.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales633.08494.99 28 OPM %27.1722.14 -PBDT189.27120.90 57 PBT176.46110.33 60 NP132.6583.02 60

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

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