Garware Hi-Tech Films (GHFL) zoomed 12.78% to Rs 5,018 after it's consolidated net profit jumped 39.1% to Rs 39.1 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 78 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 8.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 597 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax surged 30.8% YoY to Rs 142 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 157 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 29%, compared with the Rs 121 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 26.2% in Q4 FY26 from 22.2% in Q4 FY25.

In Q4 FY26, cash profit was at Rs 119 crore, up 27.4% year on year. Dr S. B. Garware, Chairman and Managing Director, Garware HiTech Films, said: Garware Hi-Tech Films performance reflects the resilience, strength, and strategic clarity of a business built over more than three decades. Monika Garware, Vice Chairperson and Joint Managing Director, Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited added, We recorded the highest ever quarterly profitability in our history, along with achieving the highest-ever full-year Revenue and PAT since inception, reflecting strong execution and operating discipline. This performance was achieved in an extremely challenging external environment thereby reflecting the strength of our operations and market positioning. During the period, we strengthened our customer first approach through new product launches and the expansion of Garware & Global Application Studios as well as Garware Home Solutions. The newly announced Sun Control Film line will strengthen our future growth.