Garware Marine Industries standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Garware Marine Industries rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.310.26 19 OPM %22.5823.08 -PBDT0.080.06 33 PBT0.080.06 33 NP0.070.06 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content