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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Marine Industries standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Garware Marine Industries standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:22 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Garware Marine Industries rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.310.26 19 OPM %22.5823.08 -PBDT0.080.06 33 PBT0.080.06 33 NP0.070.06 17

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

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