Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Offshore Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Garware Offshore Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 39.13% to Rs 12.48 crore

Net Loss of Garware Offshore Services reported to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.13% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.07% to Rs 35.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.488.97 39 35.7232.75 9 OPM %21.8815.94 -18.3417.19 - PBDT1.420.87 63 3.304.22 -22 PBT-5.09-2.57 -98 -14.80-9.29 -59 NP-5.58-1.85 -202 -9.293.65 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Card Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 69.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 1957.14% in the March 2026 quarter

52 Weeks Entertainment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Inani Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story