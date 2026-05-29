Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Offshore Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Garware Offshore Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 39.13% to Rs 12.48 crore

Net Loss of Garware Offshore Services reported to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.13% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.07% to Rs 35.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.488.97 39 35.7232.75 9 OPM %23.6427.76 -20.3520.55 - PBDT1.652.18 -24 7.255.35 36 PBT-4.86-1.26 -286 -10.85-8.16 -33 NP-5.42-1.00 -442 -11.70-7.96 -47

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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