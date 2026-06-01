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Garware Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:41 AM IST
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Sales decline 12.36% to Rs 2.41 crore

Net loss of Garware Synthetics reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.36% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3500.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.63% to Rs 10.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.412.75 -12 10.3410.73 -4 OPM %1.24-4.00 -8.900.47 - PBDT0.010.20 -95 0.850.22 286 PBT-0.100.09 PL 0.41-0.22 LP NP-0.090.01 PL 0.360.01 3500

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

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