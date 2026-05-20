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Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit declines 19.44% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:08 PM IST
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Sales decline 1.42% to Rs 426.41 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres declined 19.44% to Rs 57.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.42% to Rs 426.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 432.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.20% to Rs 198.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.74% to Rs 1528.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1540.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales426.41432.55 -1 1528.791540.11 -1 OPM %22.5722.72 -18.5520.70 - PBDT100.93104.11 -3 317.74336.80 -6 PBT91.8496.78 -5 283.29308.46 -8 NP57.2671.08 -19 198.67231.54 -14

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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