Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 21.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.35% to Rs 482.37 croreNet profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 21.68% to Rs 64.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.35% to Rs 482.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 367.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales482.37367.23 31 OPM %18.6818.55 -PBDT95.6977.80 23 PBT86.3670.39 23 NP64.6053.09 22
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