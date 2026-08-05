Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 21.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.35% to Rs 482.37 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 21.68% to Rs 64.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.35% to Rs 482.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 367.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.482.37367.2318.6818.5595.6977.8086.3670.3964.6053.09

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