Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Technical Fibres Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

New India Assurance Company Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd and Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 June 2026.

New India Assurance Company Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd and Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 June 2026.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd surged 11.59% to Rs 777.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 29172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21267 shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd soared 10.17% to Rs 197.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd spiked 7.56% to Rs 238.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Berger Paints India Ltd jumped 7.04% to Rs 540.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31855 shares in the past one month.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd gained 6.62% to Rs 746.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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