Gaudium IVF and Women Health consolidated net profit declines 42.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.12% to Rs 19.38 croreNet profit of Gaudium IVF and Women Health declined 42.02% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 19.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.3817.76 9 OPM %12.5429.00 -PBDT3.174.65 -32 PBT2.454.05 -40 NP1.783.07 -42
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