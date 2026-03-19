Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd, Modern Threads (I) Ltd, Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup and Dev Accelerator Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2026.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd, Modern Threads (I) Ltd, Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup and Dev Accelerator Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2026.

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd tumbled 16.50% to Rs 78.99 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd crashed 12.16% to Rs 164.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 813 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1071 shares in the past one month. Modern Threads (I) Ltd lost 9.19% to Rs 44.48. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4347 shares in the past one month. Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup slipped 8.89% to Rs 8.61. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2188 shares in the past one month.