Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gaursons India Pvt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gaursons India Pvt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 23.09% to Rs 311.82 crore

Net loss of Gaursons India Pvt reported to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 25.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.09% to Rs 311.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 405.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 134.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 15.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.14% to Rs 1434.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1819.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales311.82405.45 -23 1434.421819.05 -21 OPM %9.918.22 --3.197.79 - PBDT-14.8216.33 PL -177.8119.54 PL PBT-27.665.16 PL -219.39-16.05 -1267 NP-11.2325.41 PL -134.1315.82 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tyger Home Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 1787.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Tarini Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Hari And Co Investments Madras Pvt standalone net profit rises 160.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Open Elite Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt standalone net profit declines 83.98% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story