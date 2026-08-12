Gautam Gems standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.49% to Rs 29.23 croreNet profit of Gautam Gems rose 100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.49% to Rs 29.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.2323.48 24 OPM %0.680.64 -PBDT0.140.08 75 PBT0.140.08 75 NP0.120.06 100
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