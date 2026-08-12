Gautam Gems standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.49% to Rs 29.23 crore

Net profit of Gautam Gems rose 100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.49% to Rs 29.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.29.2323.480.680.640.140.080.140.080.120.06

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